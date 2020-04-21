China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 4 imported

SHANGHAI: China reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday (Apr 20), down from 12 a day earlier, with no new deaths.

Of the total, four were imported, down from eight on the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday in its daily bulletin.

There were seven cases of local infection, including six in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang and one in the southern province of Guangdong.

China also reported 37 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on the mainland on Monday, compared to 49 a day earlier.

Mainland China now has an accumulated total of 82,758 cases and 4,632 deaths as of the end of Monday.

US President Donald Trump said last week his government is trying to determine whether the coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan in central China.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that it is not possible to determine the precise source of the new coronavirus at this stage.

As of now, no conclusions could be made but the available evidence suggests an animal origin, said Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

