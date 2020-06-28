China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, including 14 in Beijing

SHANGHAI: Mainland China on Sunday (Jun 28) reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, mostly in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

The National Health Commission said 17 new infections were confirmed on Saturday (Jun 27), down from 21 a day earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Beijing, 14 new confirmed cases were reported, down from 17 a day earlier.

Since Jun 11 when Beijing reported its first case in the current outbreak, stemming from a sprawling wholesale food centre in the southwest of the capital, 311 people in the city of more than 20 million have contracted the virus.

Mainland China reported three new so-called imported cases on Friday, infections linked to travellers arriving from abroad. That compares with four cases a day earlier.

That took the cumulative number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 83,500.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mainland China reported seven new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 but showed no clinical symptoms such as a fever, down from 12 a day earlier.

The national health authority does not include asymptomatic patients in its tally of confirmed cases.

The death toll stood at 4,634, unchanged since mid-May.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram