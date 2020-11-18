China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Asia

China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Community workers and medical staff visit a woman at her home as they conduct door-to-door search t
FILE PHOTO: Community workers and medical staff visit a woman at her home as they conduct door-to-door search to inspect residents following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Tianjin, China. (China Daily via REUTERS)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Nov 17, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday (Nov 18).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that one of the new cases was a local infection reported in the city of Tianjin, which shares a border with capital Beijing.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, fell to five from 12 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 86,369, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/lk

Tagged Topics

Bookmark