China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases
SHANGHAI: China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Nov 17, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday (Nov 18).
The National Health Commission said in a statement that one of the new cases was a local infection reported in the city of Tianjin, which shares a border with capital Beijing.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, fell to five from 12 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 86,369, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram