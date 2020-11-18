China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Nov 17, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday (Nov 18).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that one of the new cases was a local infection reported in the city of Tianjin, which shares a border with capital Beijing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, fell to five from 12 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 86,369, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement