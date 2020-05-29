China reports no new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases as of the end of May 28, down from two a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday (May 29).

The National Health Commission also confirmed five new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 28, down from 23 a day earlier.



