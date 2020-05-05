China reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing
People wearing face masks walk at a shopping street, following the COVID-19 outbreak in China. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

BEIJING: China reported one new coronavirus case for May 4, down from three the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Tuesday (May 5).

The new case was imported, the National Health Commission said.

The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases for May 4, an increase of two from the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,881. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633.

