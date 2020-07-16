China reports 1 new COVID-19 case, none in Beijing
BEIJING: China reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case as of the end of July 15, down from six a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday (Jul 16).
The new case was an imported infection involving a traveller from overseas. All six cases reported a day earlier were also imported infections.
Beijing reported no new cases for the tenth consecutive day.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China to date is 83,612. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.
