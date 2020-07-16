China reports 1 new COVID-19 case, none in Beijing

BEIJING: China reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case as of the end of July 15, down from six a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday (Jul 16).

The new case was an imported infection involving a traveller from overseas. All six cases reported a day earlier were also imported infections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beijing reported no new cases for the tenth consecutive day.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China to date is 83,612. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement