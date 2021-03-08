China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Mar 7), up from 13 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 11 cases a day earlier.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 89,994. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram