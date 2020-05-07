China reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, both imported

SHANGHAI: China reported two new coronavirus cases for May 6, unchanged from the same number of increases the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Thursday (May 7).

Both were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The two cases from the day before were also imported.

The commission also reported 6 new asymptomatic cases for May 6, versus 20 from the previous day.

China's total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,885, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633, the national health authority said.

