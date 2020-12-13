China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Dec 12, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday (Dec 13).

There were five local cases and 19 imported infections, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 17 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 86,725 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement