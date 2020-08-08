China reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in mainland

FILE PHOTO: People wear protective masks as they walk in a shopping street following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID 19) in a historic part of Beijing, China, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING: China reported 31 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 7, down from 37 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday (Aug 8).

Of the new cases, six were imported infections involving travellers from overseas compared with 10 such cases reported a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement published on its website.

There were also 14 new asymptomatic cases, same as a day earlier.

Total number of infections in mainland China now stand at 84,596, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Source: Reuters

