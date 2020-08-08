China reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in mainland

BEIJING: China reported 31 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 7, down from 37 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Saturday (Aug 8).

Of the new cases, six were imported infections involving travellers from overseas compared with 10 such cases reported a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement published on its website.

There were also 14 new asymptomatic cases, same as a day earlier.

Total number of infections in mainland China now stand at 84,596, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.



