China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases vs five a day earlier

SHANGHAI: China on Saturday (Nov 28) reported six new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov 27, compared with five cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, compared with eight a day earlier.

As of Nov 27, mainland China had a total of 86,501 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

