China reports seven new COVID-19 cases, up from five a day earlier

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, China
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare personnel gestures as residents line up for nucleic acid testings in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak, Hubei province, China, May 16, 2020. (REUTERS/Aly Song)

SHANGHAI: China reported seven new COVID-19 cases for May 17, up from five a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday (May 18).

Of the new cases, four were imported from the Inner Mongolia province.

The country also reported 18 new asymptomatic cases on May 17, versus 12 the day before.

Source: Reuters/lk

