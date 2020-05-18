China reports seven new COVID-19 cases, up from five a day earlier

SHANGHAI: China reported seven new COVID-19 cases for May 17, up from five a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday (May 18).

Of the new cases, four were imported from the Inner Mongolia province.

The country also reported 18 new asymptomatic cases on May 17, versus 12 the day before.

