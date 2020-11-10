Shanghai quarantines 186 people after COVID-19 case at airport

SHANGHAI: Authorities in China’s financial hub of Shanghai have quarantined 186 people and conducted COVID-19 tests on more than 8,000 after a freight handler at the city’s main international airport tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city government said on its microblog on Tuesday (Nov 10) that it remains unclear how the 51-year-old man contracted the virus, which has largely spared the sprawling metropolis despite its dense population and strong international links.

It says no additional cases have been found.

In China’s northern port city of Tianjin, more than 77,000 people have been tested after a locally transmitted case was reported there on Monday.

That case was believed to be linked to a cold storage warehouse, reinforcing suspicions that the virus may be spreading to victims from frozen food packaging.

22 NEW CASES

China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases as of Nov 9, down from 33 cases a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday.

Besides the Shanghai local infection, the remaining 21 cases were imported by people returning from overseas, the National Health Commission said.

The commission also reported 25 new asymptomatic cases, up from nine a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 86,267, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

