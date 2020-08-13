China's Shenzhen says chicken imported from Brazil tests positive for coronavirus

SHANGHAI: A sample of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from Brazil has tested positive for the coronavirus, the city government said on Thursday (Aug 13).

Shenzhen's health authorities immediately traced and tested everyone who might have come into contact with potentially contaminated food products, and no one tested positive, the municipal government said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China reported on Wednesday that coronavirus had been found on the packaging of shrimps imported from Ecuador.

Since July, several other Chinese cities including the port cities of Xiamen and Dalian have also reported cases, prompting China to suspend imports from three Ecuadorean shrimp producers.

The novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, is believed to have emerged in a seafood and wildlife market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China embarked on intensive screening of meat and seafood containers at major ports after a fresh outbreak of the disease in June.

The outbreak was linked to Xinfadi, a wholesale food market in Beijing, with many cases involving low-income migrant workers at and nearby restaurants.​​​​​​​



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram