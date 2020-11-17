China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases
SHANGHAI: China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Nov 16, up from eight cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday (Nov 17).
The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed COVID-19 cases, fell to 12 from 14 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 86,361, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.
