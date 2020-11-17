China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Nov 16, up from eight cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday (Nov 17).

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed COVID-19 cases, fell to 12 from 14 a day earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 86,361, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram