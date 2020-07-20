China reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Xinjiang

People wearing face masks worship at the Buddhist Jing&apos;an Temple in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks worship at the Buddhist Jing'an Temple in Shanghai as it reopens following the COVID-19 outbreak in China. (Reuters/Aly Song)

BEIJING: China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases for Sunday (Jul 19), up from 16 from a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday.

Of the new infections, 17 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other five were imported cases.

China reported 13 new asymptomatic patients, down from 42 a day earlier.

As of Sunday, China had 83,682 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Source: Reuters/lk

