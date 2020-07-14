China reports 5 new COVID-19 cases
SHANGHAI: China reported on Tuesday (Jul 14) five new coronavirus cases for Jul 13, compared with eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.
All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.
Beijing, which saw a surge in new coronavirus cases a few weeks ago, reported no new cases for the eighth consecutive day.
China also reported five new asymptomatic patients, down from six a day earlier.
As of July 13, China had a total of 83,605 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.
China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.
