China reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported on Tuesday (Jul 14) five new coronavirus cases for Jul 13, compared with eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beijing, which saw a surge in new coronavirus cases a few weeks ago, reported no new cases for the eighth consecutive day.



China also reported five new asymptomatic patients, down from six a day earlier.

As of July 13, China had a total of 83,605 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram