China reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing
A man wearing a face mask walks near a screen showing a public health announcement reminding people to wear masks in public at a shopping area in Sanlitun after an outbreak of COVID-19 in Beijing, China. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)
SHANGHAI: China reported on Tuesday (Jul 14) five new coronavirus cases for Jul 13, compared with eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

Beijing, which saw a surge in new coronavirus cases a few weeks ago, reported no new cases for the eighth consecutive day.

China also reported five new asymptomatic patients, down from six a day earlier.

As of July 13, China had a total of 83,605 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

Source: Reuters/lk

