China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported eight new COVID-19 cases for Jul 4, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Sunday.

Six of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, while the capital Beijing reported two new cases. There were no new deaths.

China reported seven new asymptomatic patients, up from four a day earlier.

As of Saturday, China had 83,553 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. China's death toll from the COVID-19 remained 4,634, unchanged since Mid-May.

