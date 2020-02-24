China reports 150 more deaths from COVID-19

BEIJING: China's death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 2,592 on Monday (Feb 24), after the National Health Commission reported 150 more fatalities, all but one in the epicentre of Hubei province.

Monday's death toll was a jump from the 97 deaths reported on Sunday.

The commission also confirmed a total of 409 new cases in China, with all but 11 in Hubei.



The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland is now 77,150.



Multiple provinces have reported zero new infections for several days in a row, even as the situation continues to worsen within Hubei and outside of China.

Only one death was reported outside of Hubei on Monday, in Hainan province, where the official Xinhua news agency said a 55-year-old doctor had died.

China on Monday announced it has allocated 99.5 billion yuan (US$14.16 billion) for curbing the outbreak.



The coronavirus has spread to more than 25 countries and is causing mounting alarm due to new pockets of outbreaks in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Italy reported a third death while cases spiked, and authorities suspended football games while the Venice Carnival was cut short.

Iran's confirmed death toll rose to eight, prompting travel bans from neighbouring countries.



WHO EXPERTS VISIT WUHAN



Chinese authorities said experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) visited Wuhan over the weekend – the first reported visit by the WHO since the virus emerged from the city of 11 million people late last year.

The international group of experts inspected two hospitals during their visit, including a makeshift one at a sports centre, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

They also met with top officials at the centre for disease control for Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital.

China has quarantined Wuhan and other cities in Hubei since late January, blocking tens of millions of residents from travelling, to try and contain the virus.

Most of the deaths have been in Wuhan.

The WHO team arrived in China more than a week ago to observe research and testing efforts, so they could then help with recommendations for fighting the epidemic, the National Health Council said previously.

The WHO has praised Beijing for its handling of the epidemic.

But China has been criticised at home for silencing early warnings from a whistleblower doctor who later died from the virus.



China's numbers of daily new infections have been on a downward trend, but health authorities have sowed confusion about the data by repeatedly changing counting methods.



