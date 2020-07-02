China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases on Jul 1

SHANGHAI: China on Thursday (Jul 2) reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jul 1, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Two of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital city of Beijing reported one new case. There were no new deaths.

China also reported two new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 but showed no clinical symptoms such as a fever, down from three a day earlier.

As of Jul 1, China had a total of 83,537 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634.

