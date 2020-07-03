China reports 5 new COVID-19 cases on Jul 2

SHANGHAI: China on Friday (Jul 3) reported five new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jul 2, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Three of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital city of Beijing reported two new cases. There were no new deaths.

China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, down from two a day earlier.

As of Jul 2, mainland China had a total of 83,542confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634.