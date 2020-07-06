China reports 4 new COVID-19 cases for Jul 5

SHANGHAI: China on Monday (Jul 6) reported four new coronavirus cases for Jul 5, down from eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Three of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers entering China from abroad, while the capital city of Beijing reported one new case, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 11 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from seven a day earlier.

As of Jul 5, China had a total of 83,557 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll remained at 4,634.

