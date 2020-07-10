China reports 4 new coronavirus cases

Asia

China reports 4 new coronavirus cases

Man wearing a face mask has his body temperature checked by a security guard as he enters the Sanli
A man wearing a face mask has his body temperature checked by a security guard as he enters the Sanlitun shopping area in Beijing, China, Jul 1, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: China reported four new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jul 9, down from nine a day earlier, the health authority said on Friday (Jul 10).

All four of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China also reported three new asymptomatic patients, compared with six such cases a day earlier.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/dv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark