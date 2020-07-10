China reports 4 new coronavirus cases
SHANGHAI: China reported four new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jul 9, down from nine a day earlier, the health authority said on Friday (Jul 10).
All four of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.
China also reported three new asymptomatic patients, compared with six such cases a day earlier.
