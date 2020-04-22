China reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 23 imported

BEIJING: Mainland China reported on Wednesday (Apr 22) 30 new COVID-19 cases, 23 of which were imported cases involving travellers from overseas, up from 11 a day earlier.

The National Health Commission said in a statement the number of new asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, also rose to 42 from 37 a day earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 82,788 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date in mainland China, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 4,632.

On Tuesday, China saw the return of COVID-19 cases in its northwest region, as the province of Shaanxi reported its first cases in nearly three weeks.

China also warned its citizens against travelling abroad, as they "should fully assess the 'serious' risk of getting infected and not being able to return".

Advertisement

Advertisement

A first-of-a-kind state lawsuit against China was lodged by the US state of Missouri on Tuesday, amid calls in Congress to punish China and a campaign by President Donald Trump to focus on Beijing's role, amid criticism of his own handling of the crisis.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram