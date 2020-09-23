China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases as of Sep 22, up from six a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday (Sep 23).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic infections also rose to 18 from 15 a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for China now stands at 85,307, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

