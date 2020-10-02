China reports 10 COVID-19 cases
BEIJING: China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 1, down from 11 a day earlier, the country's health authority reported on Friday (Oct 2).
The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 33 from 10 a day earlier.
The total number of COVID-19 infections in China now stands at 85,424, while the total number of deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.
