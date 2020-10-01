China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases
BEIJING: China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sep 30, down from 19 a day earlier, the country's health authority reported on Thursday (Oct 1).
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, fell to 10 from 22 reported a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections for China now stands at 85,414, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
