China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask walks past a billboard showing Beijing's city skyline at a subway station, following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China. (Reuters/Tingshu Wang)
BEIJING: China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sep 30, down from 19 a day earlier, the country's health authority reported on Thursday (Oct 1).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, fell to 10 from 22 reported a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections for China now stands at 85,414, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Source: Reuters/lk

