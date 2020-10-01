China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Sep 30, down from 19 a day earlier, the country's health authority reported on Thursday (Oct 1).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, fell to 10 from 22 reported a day earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections for China now stands at 85,414, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram