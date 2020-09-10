China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Sep 9, up from two cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday (Sep 10).

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 25th consecutive day of no local transmissions.

The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases, up from eight a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 85,153, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

