China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases versus 12 a day earlier

People wearing face masks arrive at Yiwu Railway Station
People wearing face masks arrive at Yiwu Railway Station, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, Sep 16, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

SHANGHAI: China reported nine new COVID-19 cases as of Sep 16, down from 12 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday (Sep 17).

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic patients also fell to 14 from 16 a day earlier, though China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 85,223, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

