China reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, including 57 in Xinjiang

BEIJING: China reported 68 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jul 27, up from 61 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday (Jul 28).

Of the new infections, 57 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, six were in the northeastern province of Liaoning and one in Beijing, while the remaining four were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, down from 44 a day earlier.

As of Monday, mainland China had 83,959 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

