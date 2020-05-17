China reports five new COVID-19 cases, down from 8 a day earlier

BEIJING: Mainland China reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 16, down from eight the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Sunday (May 17).

Two of the five confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while three are locally transmitted in northeastern Jilin Province.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus fell to 12 from 13, the NHC said.

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,947 and the death toll at 4,634.

In Wuhan, the Chinese city where the COVID-19 pandemic began, authorities are ramping up a massive testing campaign, after confirming last weekend its first cluster of new infections since it was released from virtual lock down on Apr 8.

The new cases - all of them people who had previously shown no symptoms of the disease - spurred Wuhan authorities to launch a citywide search for asymptomatic carriers of the virus, aiming to gauge the level of COVID-19 risk.



Advertisement