China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members check the temperature of people as they enter at Capital Airport, following an outbreak of COVID-19, in Beijing, China. (Reuters/Thomas Peter)
(Updated: )

BEIJING: China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Nov 18, up from eight cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday (Nov 19).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed COVID-19 cases, also rose to 10 from five a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China's mainland now stands at 86,381, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. 

Source: Reuters/lk

