China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Nov 18, up from eight cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday (Nov 19).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed COVID-19 cases, also rose to 10 from five a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China's mainland now stands at 86,381, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

