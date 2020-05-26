China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases as of end-May 25, up from 11 a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

The commission said in a statement all of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers from overseas.

It also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases versus 40 a day earlier.

The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,992. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.



