China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Sep 23, down from 10 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday (Sep 24).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 20 from 18 a day earlier, though these symptomless patients are not considered confirmed COVID-19 infections in China.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in China now stands at 85,314, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

