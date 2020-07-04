China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China on Saturday (Jul 4) reported three new COVID-19 cases for Jul 3, compared with five cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Two of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital Beijing reported one new case. There were no new deaths.

China also reported four new asymptomatic patients, the same as a day earlier.

As of Jul 3, China had a total of 83,545 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634, unchanged since mid-May.

