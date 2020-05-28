China reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

People wearing face masks are seen on a street following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Shanghai, China. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

SHANGHAI: China reported two new confirmed coronavirus cases on May 27, up from one a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday (May 28).

Both of the cases were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

China also confirmed 23 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 27, compared to 28 the day before.

Source: Reuters/lk

