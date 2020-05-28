China reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: China reported two new confirmed coronavirus cases on May 27, up from one a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday (May 28).

Both of the cases were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China also confirmed 23 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 27, compared to 28 the day before.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram