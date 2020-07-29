Vietnam warns Hanoi to prepare for risk of COVID-19 outbreak

HANOI: Vietnam's government on Wednesday (Jul 29) warned health authorities in the capital Hanoi to prepare for a potential outbreak of COVID-19 after media reported the first suspected coronavirus case in months in the city of about 8 million people.

A staff member at a pizza restaurant in Hanoi who recently returned from Danang tested positive for the coronavirus, online newspaper VnExpress reported. It added that authorities had locked down the restaurant and were disinfecting the premises.

"The city's health department should get ready with materials and equipment needed for the prevention and fight against COVID-19," the government said in a statement.

Vietnam on Wednesday reported eight more locally transmitted COVID-19 cases linked to three hospitals in the central city of Danang, taking the outbreak to 30 infections since the virus resurfaced at the weekend.

All flights to and from Danang have been suspended for 15 days from Tuesday, while all passenger bus and train services to and from the city have also been halted.



Vietnam has registered a total of 446 coronavirus cases, with no deaths. Nearly 83 per cent of the infected patients have recovered, the health ministry said.​​​​​​​



