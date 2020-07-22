Hong Kong reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 113 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (Jul 22), a daily record, including 105 that were transmitted locally, adding to a slew of new cases which have hit the global financial hub over the past two weeks.

The city expanded strict new social distancing measures from midnight Wednesday, mandating face masks in all indoor public areas including malls and markets, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spike in recent cases was mostly due to people not wearing masks, said Chan. The new measures will be in place for two weeks.​​​​​​​



The closure of 12 types of venues - including gyms and entertainment centres - will continue until Jul 28, as will a ban on dining in restaurants after 6pm.

Since late January more than 2,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 14 of whom have died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram