India reports record daily jump of 96,551 COVID-19 cases

BENGALURU: India reported another record daily jump of 96,551 coronavirus cases on Friday (Sep 11), taking its case load to 4.5 million, data from the federal health ministry showed.

Infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world and the United States is the only nation worse affected.

Deaths have remained relatively low in the country, but are seeing an upward trend, with more than 1,000 deaths being reported every day for the last 10 days.

On Friday, 1,209 people died from COVID-19, the ministry said, taking total fatalities to 76,271.

