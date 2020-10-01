India's COVID-19 infections surpass 6.3 million

BENGALURU: India's coronavirus case tally increased by 86,821 in the last 24 hours to 6.31 million by Thursday (Oct 1) morning, data from the health ministry showed, as the country eased more restrictions to combat the economic hit from the pandemic.

Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 1,181 to 98,678, the ministry said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The South Asian nation on Wednesday permitted states to open schools and movie theatres. The country's richest state Maharashtra, home to financial hub Mumbai, said it would also allow bars and restaurants to operate fully.

Cinemas were also permitted to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, while swimming pools can be used for sports training.

International commercial flights remain suspended. But limited services, many to allow citizens to return to their home countries, have been operating.

Trains, metros, domestic flights, markets and restaurants have already reopened or resumed service with some restrictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

India reported its worst economic contraction in decades for the quarter to June as the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close and the country to impose one of the strictest lockdowns to prevent the virus from spreading.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram