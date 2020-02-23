Indonesia refuses entry to 118 foreigners amid COVID-19 outbreak

JAKARTA: Indonesia has refused entry to 118 foreigners, including from Singapore, as part of a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The number is as accumulated from Feb 5 to Feb 23, 2020, and obtained from all immigration gates across the country," a Directorate General of Immigration spokesperson said on Sunday (Feb 23).

Arvin Gumilang said the foreigners included those from China as well as visitors from countries including Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, as well as some European and African countries, who had travelled to China within 14 days before their arrival in Indonesia.

The immigration check point at Bali International Airport of Ngurah Rai recorded the highest number of refusals, with 89 foreigners in total.

The directorate has also issued about 1,247 emergency stay permits to Chinese residents who were already in Indonesia before the regulation was imposed.

The regulation was signed by Minister Yasonna Laoly on Feb 5 and will be valid through Feb 29, 2020. It will be evaluated at a later date.

