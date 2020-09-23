Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 4,465 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (Sep 23), the country's biggest daily rise, taking the total number of infections to 257,388.

According to data from the country's health ministry, there were 140 more deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 9,977. This is the largest death toll in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, Indonesia's Religious Affairs Minister Fachrul Razi became the third Cabinet minister to test positive for COVID-19 in the country.

The ministry said that Mr Razi tested positive last Thursday, adding that he has been "well with no worrying signs".



Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo had also tested positive for COVID-19. Both have since recovered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last week, Jakarta's governor Anies Baswedan said the capital plans to double its COVID-19 testing capacity in the near future, as it fights surging infections that saw restrictions re-imposed to slow the spread and help hospitals to cope.

He said in an interview that the city of 10 million was conducting about 50,000 daily coronavirus tests and hopes to "at least reach double from where we are today".



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram