Indonesia reports 1,226 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Solo, Central Java Province
Workers spray disinfectant during preparations ahead of reopening of a zoo as COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Solo, Central Java Province, Indonesia, Jun 18, 2020. (File photo: Antara Foto/Maulana Surya/via REUTERS)

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 1,226 new coronavirus infections on Saturday (Jun 20), taking its total number of cases to 45,029.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 56 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,429, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

