Indonesia reports 2,081 new COVID-19 infections, 79 more deaths
JAKARTA: Indonesia on Sunday (Aug 16) reported 2,081 cases of COVID-19 and 79 more deaths, according to data from Indonesia's COVID-19 governmental task force.
This takes the total number of infections in the world's fourth-most populous country to at least 139,549 cases, with more than 6,000 deaths.
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on Friday proposed a 2,747.5 trillion rupiah (US$185 billion) budget for 2021, with measures designed to focus on accelerating economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile the Jakarta city government decided last week to again extend a partial lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown will now be in place until Aug 27.
This followed an increase in the occupancy rate of COVID-19 isolation wards and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds over the past two weeks in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said on Thursday.
Indonesia will be given priority access to the formula for the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine once the candidate obtains regulatory approval, an official said on Wednesday.
This is among the benefits of Indonesia participating in the late-stage human trial of the vaccine candidate produced by Sinovac Biotech, which is one of the few vaccine candidates in the world to enter phase 3 clinical trials.
If the trials are successful, Bio Farma will produce the vaccine at its facility in Bandung.
