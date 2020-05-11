Indonesia reports 233 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

JAKARTA: The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 233 to 14,265 cases as of noon on Monday (May 11).

Indonesian government spokesperson Achmad Yurianto also reported another 18 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 991.

The province of Jakarta recorded the highest death toll, with 441 deaths, followed by East Java with 149 deaths, and central Java with 95 deaths.

Indonesia is considering plans for a phased resumption of businesses from as early as Jun 1, with the easing of restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, according to government documents.



The proposals come as medical experts criticise Indonesia for being slow to respond to the outbreak.



Shopping malls could reopen on Jun 8, with schools set to restart a week later, but only if new cases fall and testing targets are met, according to the plans set out in the documents.

Beauty salons, cinemas and sport centres may be allowed to operate from Jun 15, with a full reopening of businesses by the end of July or early August.

