Fourth passenger from cruise ship dies in Japan: Report

TOKYO: A fourth passenger from the cruise ship Diamond Princess moored in Japan has died from the coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday (Feb 25).



The passenger was in their 80s, NHK said.

Japan has come under fire for its handling of the situation on the cruise ship, which is operated by Carnival Corp and where hundreds became infected.

The number of patients is rising around Japan, with the government set to announce a set of measures to combat it later on Tuesday.

The previous three deaths from the Diamond Princess were also elderly Japanese in their 80s.



Japan's government is facing growing questions about whether it is doing enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus that originated in China and has killed more than 2,500 as Tokyo prepares to host the 2020 Summer Olympics in July.



The government has repeatedly said its response has been appropriate, and some prominent doctors have defended it.



More than 600 cases have been reported on the Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined off Yokohama for more than two weeks.



Since Wednesday, about 970 passengers - who tested negative after the government put the ship under quarantine on Feb 5 - have disembarked, according to local media.



Some passengers who returned from the Diamond Princess to their countries have since tested positive for the virus.

